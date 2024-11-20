DCA raids across Telangana uncover illegal drug stocking, fake doctors

The Drug Control Administration (DCA) officials conducted raids at various locations across the state to check for violations and filed cases.

The DCA team, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking and sale of medicines, raided an unlicensed premises in Thanamcherla village, Maripeda mandal, Mahabubabad district. Nimmani Kotaiah had been stocking veterinary drugs at his residence for illegal sale without a drug license.

During the raid, DCA officers discovered the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines intended for sale. A total of 72 varieties of veterinary medicines were found at the premises, including 58 physician’s samples, 10 salable drugs, 1 expired drug, and 3 institutional supply drugs. Officers seized the stock, worth Rs. 53,691, said DCA officials.

In other violations related to fake RMP doctors, the DCA apprehended four quacks: Md Gulam Rasoom (Mahabubnagar), Mohammed Khaja Moinuddin (Wanaparthy), and Inapanuri Jeevaratnam (Khammam). A total of 28 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, analgesics, antidiabetics, and antihypertensives, were found stocked at the premises.

DCA officials found several higher-generation antibiotics, such as Norfloxacin and Cefixime, at the clinics during the raids. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences for the health of the rural population, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance.’

Officials also found steroids such as Dexamethasone and Prednisolone at the clinics of the quacks. Misuse of steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

The teams seized stocks worth a total of Rs. 99,650 during the special raids, informed the officials.

In another case, the DCA officials discovered drugs falsely marketed as ‘food products/nutraceuticals’ in Medchal. The product Feroze-XT Tablets (Ferrous Ascorbate, Folic Acid & Zinc Tablets), manufactured by Ridge Formulations Pvt. Limited in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, and marketed by ZeRemedies, Hyderabad, was falsely labeled under a ‘food license (FSSAI license)’ and claimed to be a food product/nutraceutical. According to the product’s label, it is classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, said the officials.

In another case, DCA officials detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat ‘Rheumatism, Fevers (in general), Diabetes, Diseases and disorders of the optical system, and Kidney Stones.’