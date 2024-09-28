Hyderabad: DCA raids uncover 210 illegal vials of mephentermine injection

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) conducted raids on Saturday, September 28 in Asifnagar and Karwan, uncovering illegal stocks of the cardiac stimulant drug, mephentermine sulphate injection, which was being sold to gym-goers at inflated prices.

During the DCA raid, officers seized 210 vials of mephentermine injections, valued at approximately Rs 65,000. The injections were reportedly sold by Atif Khan, a resident of Asifnagar, and Ajay Singh, a resident of Karwan.

Mephentermine injection is primarily used to normalise decreased blood pressure (hypotension) that can occur during spinal anesthesia in surgical procedures. It works by increasing the release of noradrenaline, which enhances cardiac output and raises blood pressure quickly by augmenting the heart’s pumping capacity and constricting blood vessels.

It is critical to note that only a qualified doctor should prescribe the appropriate dosage and duration for this medication.

However, the DCA reports that the mephentermine injection is being misused by bodybuilders seeking to enhance endurance and performance in competitive sports. Certain gyms have been found illegally selling the injections to clients, which raises serious health concerns.

The abuse of mephentermine sulphate injections can lead to various adverse effects, including psychosis, cardiovascular disorders, and the potential for developing tolerance and dependence over time, according to DCA officials.

The illegal stocking and sale of cardiac stimulant drugs for misuse in gyms violate the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Individuals involved in these activities could face imprisonment for up to five years, as warned by the DCA.