DCA raids illegal medical shops in Telangana, seizes medicines

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana raided a medical shop operating illegally in Nagulbanda, Falaknuma, Hyderabad, and seized stock worth Rs. 32,000 from the premises.

Mohammed Ayub Pasha, the accused, was running the medical shop without a valid drug license.

During the raid, DCA officers discovered unauthorized stocking of large quantities of medicines for sale. Twenty-three varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, antihistamines, analgesics, and antipyretics, were found at the premises, said VB Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of the DCA.

In a separate case, DCA officials raided the premises of a quack, K. Laxminarayana, at Konne Village, Bachannapet Mandal, Jangaon District, who was practicing medicine without proper qualifications.

During this raid, DCA officials found 34 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics and steroids, stocked at the premises without a drug license. The stock, worth Rs. 20,000, was seized during the raid.

DCA officials found several higher-generation antibiotics at the clinics during the raids. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons can have disastrous consequences on public health, including the emergence of antimicrobial resistance.

Officials also found steroids at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health, said the officials.

In one case, officials detected drugs falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of ‘food products/nutraceuticals.’

Raids conducted in Sirpur, Komaram Bheem Asifabad District, uncovered the product Pedi Zinc Syrup (Zinc Gluconate Syrup) circulating in the market. The product was found to be manufactured by Micro Nutritions as a food product/nutraceutical.

Drugs Control Administration officials in Bhupalpally detected the product Ferrous-XT Tablets (Ferrous Ascorbate, Folic Acid & Zinc Tablets) circulating in the market. The product was found to be manufactured by Kencure Pharmaceuticals, S.N. Puram, Road No. 10, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, and marketed by Syrus Pharma, Kavadiguda, Hyderabad, as a food product/nutraceutical, said VB Kamalasan Reddy.