Hyderabad: DCA seizes human blood, plasma illegally stored in residential building

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Friday carried out a raid at ‘Haemo Service Laboratories’ located in a residential building at Moosapet in Hyderabad and found huge stocks of human plasma bags and bottles stocked in the freezers located on the premises.

Stocks of human serum and human blood were also found in the freezers.

DCA officials said that accused, R Raghavendra Naik, had been running the firm ‘Haemo Service Laboratories’ for the last eight years in an apartment, and collecting plasma from various blood banks illegally and stocking them for sale in an unauthorised manner.

During the raid, DCA officials found that Naik was also carrying out repacking of human plasma, whole human blood and human serum on the premises in extremely unhygienic conditions.

It came to light that he had illegally procured human plasma, blood and serum from blood banks, including Srikara Hospital Blood Bank, Mythri Nagar, Madinaguda, Miyapur, Ranga Reddy district; New Life Blood Centre at Abid Ali Khan Lions Eye Hospital, Darulshifa, Hyderabad; and RR Hospital Blood Bank, Bhagya Nagar, Dharmapet, Kurnool.

During the raid, officials detected sale of human plasma, blood and serum to Actimus Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Visakhapatnam, Clians Labs (P) Ltd., IDA Balanagar, Hyderabad, Clinovi Research Pvt. Ltd., Pune, G7 Synergon Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru, Micro Labs Bengaluru, Norwich Clinical Services Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, QPS Bioserve India Pvt. Ltd., Balanagar, Hyderabad, Shilpa Medica Ltd., IDA Mallapur, Hyderabad, Zenrise Clinical Research Pvt. Ltd., Madinaguda, Hyderabad and Vimta Labs Ltd., Cherlapally, Hyderabad.

DCA officials found that Naik procured more than 6,000 units from the blood banks since 2016 and sold them at huge profits illegally. DCA found that human plasma bag (150 ml) was procured illegally from blood banks at Rs 700, and was sold at Rs 3,800 to the firms.

DCA officials also found in-vitro diagnostic kits regarding HIV, HCV, HBsAg, VDRL and Malarial Parasite stocked on the premises.

DCA officials seized stocks found on the premises along with some documents. Further investigation shall be carried out as per the law against all the offenders, officials said.