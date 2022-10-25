Hyderabad: DCP holds meet ahead of Sadar festival in the city

Hyderabad: The Central zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Chandra held a meeting with organizers of Sadar festival, Nanda Kishore Yadav on Monday.

The meeting was held at CCS conference hall, Public gardens. DCP Chandra instructed the organisers to adhere to timings from 8 pm to 8 am. The organisers were further asked to not hold a DJ performance, contact emergency number 108 if need be and make arrangements for mobile toilets.

Further, a veterinary doctor was asked to be arranged for in case the buffalo went out of control or needed medical assistance. Select volunteers were also asked to be recruited in case there was a need for it.

About Sadar festival

Members of the Yadav community organize the Sadar carnival in their city or town. “Until 20 years ago, the carnival was held only in Hyderabad, now in all districts, mandals of the state it is held. People of all communities participate in the get-together and lakhs of people witness it,” said E Hari Babu Yadav, General Secretary All India Yadav community.

In Hyderabad, the biggest carnival is organized between Musheerabad and Narayanguda roads.

Thousands of people congregate to participate in the night-long carnival. Special guests for the program are ministers serving in the government and former public representatives from the Yadav community who shake a leg to the drum beats along with the local community members.

Dairy farm owners bring the ‘he-buffaloes’ after decorating it and parade it in the carnival. The animal is given a bath, decorated with edible colour and flowers and paraded in the locality with drummers and local youth joining the procession. It is then brought to the Narayanguda in the city or other carnival spots in nearby designated points.

The center of attraction this year is the bull named Krishna from Punjab. Its height is around 7.5 feet, and weighs 1800 kilogram.