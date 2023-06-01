Hyderabad: Delivery boy dies by suicide in Gachibowli

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 1st June 2023 12:55 pm IST
Mumbai: In an apartment where he went to deliver groceries on Wednesday, a man died by suicide in Gachibowli.

L Harish, a 24-year-old Moosapet resident and native of Odisha, worked for an online grocery company. He and his colleague Rajesh had gone to a flat at approximately 6 am to deliver an order.

When Rajesh returned to the vehicle after the delivery, he saw Harish missing. He informed the building’s security staff, who searched and discovered him hanging from the ceiling.

Following a tip, the Gachibowli police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination. A case has been filed.

According to the police, “When Rajesh went to the third floor in the apartment to deliver the groceries, Harish walked into the cellar of the building and hanged himself.”

A week ago, a food delivery person in Hyderabad was severely injured in an attempt to save himself from a dangerous pet dog.

According to the reports, the incident took place in a residential apartment in the Panchavati Colony of Manikonda. The victim, who came to deliver food, knocked but was attacked by a pet Doberman.

