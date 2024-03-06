Man beaten to death for denying sexual favour in Hyderabad: Police

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the Jeedimetla police on March 5 on charges of murdering a 50-year-old man, also a migrant worker from Bihar.

According to a police press release, the deceased – Ramreshram (50) – lived with his wife and three sons at a rented house in Ram Reddy Nagar in Hyderabad. He worked at a private company.

On February 27 morning, Ramreshram returned home from night duty and went to Shapurnagar to open a bank account along with his co-worker. From there, they went to Subashnagar to consume liquor.

Highly intoxicated Ramreshram created a nuisance and returned to Shapurnagar alone, stated the police.

On the same day, the murder accused – Shiv Pujan – a native of Ayodhya, who worked at a kinara shop located in Medchal took Rs 1,000 from his owner and started wandering around the streets of Shapurnagar.

Pujan met Ramreshram near a foot over bridge and the two started talking. The two men went to a nearby jungle where, according to the police statement, allegedly engaged in sexual activities.

However, when Ramreshram tried to refrain, Pujan got enraged and started beating him. He allegedly kicked his legs, hands and smashed his head on the ground, resulting in Ramreshwaram’s ‘instant death’, said the cops.

As Pujan’s pants were soaked in blood, he put on Ramreshwaram’s pants and then returned to Medchal.

A case was registered by the Jeedimetla police. Pujan was arrested on March 5. He is currently remanded in judicial custody.