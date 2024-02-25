Hyderabad deputy mayor Srilatha joins Congress from BRS

Hyderabad: The deputy mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy and her husband Mothe Shobhan Reddy, who is the chief secretary of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s state labour wing (BRS) joined the Congress party on Saturday, February 24.

The couple joined the party in the presence of AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunsi. They submitted their resignation from the BRS on Saturday, February 24.

Their resignation comes close to former GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan and former deputy mayor Baba Fasiuddin resigning from the BRS and joining the Congress.

They said that the recent decisions taken by the BRS have “deeply pained them” as “people who fought for Telangana statehood are finding it difficult to survive” in the party.

The development comes very close to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state.