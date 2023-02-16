Hyderabad: DGP holds meeting with South Central Railway

Hyderabad: Telangana director general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar held a meeting with the State Level Security Committee for Railways (SLSCR) on Thursday under his chairmanship.

During the meeting, the officials discussed trains escorting by the railway police, deaths on railway tracks, human trafficking through trains, filling up of vacancies, strategies to prevent and detect theft of passenger belongings, installation of more CCTV cameras, stone pelting on the moving trains and other issues were discussed at length.

During the meeting, it was decided to prepare a short film on the black spots of accidents, line man safety, precautionary measures to train accidents, and snatching chains/mobile phones theft in the moving train.

With the coordination of GRP and RPF, CCTV cameras in and around all the railway stations of Telangana are to be enhanced under the guidance of IT Cell, said a press release from Anjani Kumar. It also added mentioned the need for installation of signboards and fending.

Strict action in NDPS Act cases and tracing of their kingpins, said Kumar. He added that action will be taken against fraudsters booking ticking online without permission IRCTC.

The State level committee adjourned the meeting with a decision to implement the above.