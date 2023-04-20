Hyderabad: Diamond jewellery stolen from Television actor’s house

Hyderabad: Thieves broke into the house of eminent senior television actor Sumitra Pampana at Srinagar colony in the city and committed theft of expensive diamond studded jewellery when the actor had gone to Delhi on Monday.

In a complaint to the Punjagutta police station, the actor alleged that she had gone to Delhi on April 17 afternoon and after locking the door handed over the keys to her sister-in-law Bhuvaneswari who stays in the same apartment.

On April 18, Bhuvaneswari noticed that the flat main door latch was in broken condition and she informed a relative Vijay Kumar Pampana who informed about the incident at the Punjagutta police station.

The actor alleged the thieves took away gold and diamond ornaments approximately weighing about 129 tulas and silver ornaments weighing about 293 grams.

“Some unknown persons broke open the main door latch of my flat and gained entry into the flat and broke open the iron almirah door and committed theft of gold and diamond ornaments from the iron almirah locker. A case is booked,” said Harshvardhan Reddy, SHO Punjagutta police station.