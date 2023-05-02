Hyderabad: Diamond show at Shalibanda’s Malabar from May 1-7

Hyderabad: Malabar Gold and Diamonds, a pacing jewellery retailer conglomerate of India, have announced the launch of their ‘lightweight diamond show’ at the Shalibanda showroom.

The show, which is also a sale will run from May 1 to 7, 2023 featuring an array of beautiful and adorable collections designed to add elegance to customers’ beauty.

Store head, Syed Azmath while speaking to The Siasat Daily, said that the show features diamond jewellery that is perfect for everyday wear, as it is lightweight and designed for comfort.

Customers can choose from a range of pieces, including diamond pendants, rings, and stud earrings while the store offers prices lower than the regular for their regular customers.

Shalibanda showroom wing of Malabar has started the ‘One India One Gold Rate’ campaign under which customers will be given the best gold rate across all stores of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in India.

The diamond jewellery is certified IGI along with value-added services like a buyback guarantee and lifelong assured maintenance and one-year assured insurance.

The brand has also announced a wedding advance purchase scheme wherein gold rate protection is offered to customers by paying as little as five percent advance of the total purchase amount.

Malabar Gold and Diamonds is the flagship company of Malabar Group and has been providing a golden experience to customers for over 30 years.

It has a strong retail network of over 300 outlets spread across ten countries, with 14 wholesale units, offices, design centres, and factories located across India, the Middle East, the Far East, and the USA.

The exciting diamond show will be providing customers with the opportunity to explore a range of beautiful and elegant diamond jewellery.