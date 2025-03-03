Hyderabad: Digital boards at bus stops to track location

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) announced on Monday, March 3, that digital boards would be set up at bus stops across the city.

The ‘Bus Information System’ by GHMC will track the location of buses and display arrival time. According to local reports, they will help inform passengers waiting at the bus stops about the bus timings and distances

The civic body has 10,000 kilometers of roads under its jurisdiction, of which city buses are seen on the main 2,000 kilometers. GHMC has set up about 1,500 bus stops on those roads. RTC runs about 3,000 buses in the city and provides transportation to about 20 lakh people.

The GHMC has planned to renovate bus stops to keep passengers informed about bus locations and arrival timings. The engineering department is working on constructing shelters with hi-tech features similar to those in London. As part of this modernization, 248 new bus stops have been recently installed.

GPS tracker in TGSRTC buses

The GHMC and TGSRTC have also discussed the possibility of installing GPS trackers in state-owned buses. These GPS devices will be connected with the digital boards installed at bus stands in Hyderabad.

A press release from the GHMC said that the installation of GPS and digital boards will be done through a public-private partnership. The project will be funded only through income generated by the agency through advertisements.