Hyderabad: An engineering student died by suicide on Saturday, April 27, at Sadashivpet in Sangareddy district as he was pressured by the financiers to pay his debt.

According to the reports, the deceased had taken a loan for online betting. He lost all the money and was unable to repay the debt.

Police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC. The investigation is still ongoing.