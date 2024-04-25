7 students die by suicide post Inter results in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana reels under the weight of tragedy as seven Inter students reportedly took their lives following the announcement of exam results on Wednesday, April 25. The incidents were spread across different districts, and have sent shockwaves through the state.

In Rajendranagar, a first year inter student named Harini ended her life by hanging after struggling with academic challenges after the results were released. In Doragaripalli village, Gattika Tejaswhini, 18, hanged herself due to alleged failures in two Mathematics papers.

After the Inter results were declared, Maidam Sathwik, an 18-year-old from Achulapur village in Thandur mandal, Mancherial, took his own life upon discovering that he had failed in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry.

Meanwhile, in Mudigonda mandal headquarters, V Vaishali, another first-year Inter student, was found hanging after she allegedly died hanging herself.

Chippa Bhargavi, 17, unable to clear her first-year Inter exams, tragically chose to end her life in Chilkodu mandal, Dornakal district after the results were declared.

Sai Teja Goud, from Tellapur, Sangareddy district, also joined the grim list after failing his Intermediate exams.

Police have initiated investigations into each case to understand the underlying causes and provide support to affected families. This wave of student suicides highlights the immense pressure and mental health challenges faced by young learners during crucial academic milestones.

Iranna Sreeja, 17, a student from Pathur in Markur mandal of Siddipet district, died by suicide a night earlier in anticipation of the inter results, fearing failure. However, she passed with 401 marks.

Efforts to address the root causes of academic stress and promote mental well-being among students are now more urgent than ever.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) announced the much-awaited results for the first and second years of intermediate on Wednesday, April 24.

The pass percentage for the first year is reported at 60.01 percent, while for the second year, it stands at 64.19 percent. Notably, female students have outperformed their male counterparts in both the first and second year inter exam results.

As many as 62.92 percent students who appeared in first and second-year inter exams from the Hyderabad district were declared successful as results were released. According to official data, 94,182 of 1,49,714 first and second year inter students who appeared for exams in Hyderabad were successful.

Hyderabad girl Ayesha Sultana was one of the many top achievers in Telangana. Out of 1000 marks in all subjects in the first and second years of intermediate, she scored 990.