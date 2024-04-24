Failed in Telangana Inter exams, two students die by suicide

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events, two intermediate students from Telangana’s Mancherial district died by suicide on Wednesday, April 24, right after intermediate first and second-year results were announced. Both the students were enrolled in MPC first year.

Gattika Tejaswini, 18, a resident of Doragaripally village in Naspur mandal, Telangana, ended her life by hanging herself to the ceiling fan of her bedroom using a saree on learning that she had failed both her papers in Mathematics. She was studying at Alfores Junior College in Mancherial.

Her family members rushed her to Mancherial Government Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the doctors. According to her father Shankar’s complaint with CCC Naspur police station, she was distressed over failing her mathematics papers.

Also Read Telangana inter first, second year results released

In another similar incident, Maitham Sathwik, 18, son of Maitham Narayana and a resident of Achalapur mandal, a village in Tandur, ended his life by hanging himself on a ceiling fan at his house when nobody was around. Sathwik, who was pursuing MPC intermediate first year at Pragathi Junior College in Bellampalliwas, was disheartened over failing a few subjects.

Thandur police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. The mortal remains of both the victims were sent for post-mortem.