Telangana inter first, second year results released

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today announced the Inter first and second-year results, which are now available on multiple websites.

In the results, girls outperformed boys. This year, the pass percentage in the first year is 61.06 percent, whereas in the case of the second year, it is 69.46 percent.

The percentages declined compared to last year as in 2023, the pass percentage for the first year and second year was 63.85 percent and 67.27 percent, respectively.

How to download inter first, second year results

Candidates of the Inter first and second year can download their results from the official website of TSBIE (click here).

The results can also be downloaded from the following websites:

Over 9.8 lakh students registered for exams

This year, for the examinations conducted from February 28 to March 19, a total of 980,978 candidates registered.

Out of them, 478,718 belong to the first year, and 502,260 have registered for the second year.

Following the examinations, the evaluation of answer scripts took place at 16 spot evaluation camps across the state.