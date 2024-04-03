SSC exam results likely to be released in first week of May

Hyderabad: The results of the SSC exam, which began last month and concluded yesterday, are expected to be released in the first week of May.

As the spot evaluation of the answer scripts will begin today, it is expected to be completed by the second week of April.

Following the completion of the evaluation process, processing of the results will take another two weeks.

Over 5 lakh students registered for the exams

For the SSC exams, 5,08,385 students have registered themselves, which were conducted in 2,676 centers.

For the smooth conduct of the examinations, 2,676 chief superintendents and 2,676 departmental officers, along with 30,000 invigilators, were deployed.

For monitoring the examination and curbing malpractices, 144 flying squad teams were also deployed.

From where to download SSC exam results

Once announced, the SSC exam results can be downloaded from the portal of the Directorate of Government Examination (click here).

They can also be downloaded from the following websites: