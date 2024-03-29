UPSC announces ESE prelims 2024 result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) prelims 2024 on Thursday.

The examination took place on February 18, 2024.

The list of successful candidates who have qualified for the Engineering Services (Main) examination 2024 is now available on the official website of the UPSC.

The main examination is scheduled for June 23, 2024, and e-Admit cards can be downloaded from the commission’s website approximately one week before the exam.

It has also been mentioned that the marks and cutoff marks of UPSC ESE prelims 2024 result will be declared after the final result.

Civil Services Examination

Recently, UPSC postponed the civil services prelims examination to June 16 from May 26 due to the Lok Sabha elections.

“Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the commission has decided to postpone the civil services (preliminary) examination-2024 which also serves as screening test for Indian Forest Service examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024,” it said.

The number of vacancies to be filled through this year’s examination is expected to be approximately 1,056, according to a UPSC notification issued last month.

The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages — prelims, main, and interview — to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.