Hyderabad: DMRL X Road to Aramghar to be closed on Thursday night

Hyderabad: Hyderabad city traffic police issued an advisory to inform the public that traffic will not be allowed on both sides of the Inner Ring Road, from DMRL X road to Aramghar, between 11 pm on Thursday, December 19 and 6 am on Friday, December 20.

The closure is in view of the construction works of a Foot-over bridge at DRDO near Rakshapuram.

Also Read Cyberabad police to auction 353 abandoned vehicles

The Hyderabad traffic police have notified the following traffic diversions and have provided alternate routes, which the commuters can take, during the road closure.

The traffic coming from Aramghar and Katedan towards Santoshnagar, Sagar Ring Road will not be allowed. The traffic in this direction will be diverted at Katedan X roads, and Aramghar X roads, towards Bahadurpura Zoopark road.



The traffic coming from Sagar Ring Road and Santoshnagar towards Katedan and Aramghar will not be allowed. The commuters will be diverted at Manda Mallamma junction towards Balapur Airport Road, Pahadi Shareef, MBNR X Road Inner Ring Road, towards Aramghar.



The traffic coming from Srisailam highway towards Sagar road will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Balapur Airport road, Mandamallama junction and Sagar road.



The Traffic coming from Falaknuma towards DMRL X roads will not be allowed and will be diverted at MBNR X roads towards Srisailam road, Balapur Airport road to Manda Mallamma junction.



The Hyderabad city traffic police appealed to the citizens to follow traffic updates on their official Facebook page or their X handle (formerly Twitter). In cases of emergency in travel, the public can reach out to the Traffic police at the helpline number 9010203626.