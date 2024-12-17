Cyberabad police to auction 353 abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday, December 17, notified the auction of unclaimed or abandoned vehicles under the commissionerate.

A total of 353 vehicles of various make and models are set to be disposed of via online and offline public auctions across Hyderabad city.

The vehicles to be auctioned are pooled at Moinabad police station grounds. The police notified that if any person has an objection or has to make any claims, over the vehicles, they can file an application before the commissioner of police, Cyberabad commissionerate and claim their vehicles within a period of six months from the date of notification.

The details of each vehicle auctioned are available at the Moinabad police station, under N Veeralingam, MTO-II , reserve inspector of police. For enquiry, call 9490617317 or visit the official website of the Cyberabad police.