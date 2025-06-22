Hyderabad docs save man’s life by removing 4 inch knife lodged from eye to nose

Hyderabad: Doctors at the Government ENT Hospital in Koti successfully saved the life of a man by surgically removing a four-inch knife fragment that had penetrated from his eye into his nose following a violent attack.

The patient, G Rajender, hails from Rapole in Parigi Mandal, Vikarabad district. On June 10, he was attacked by an individual who stabbed him in his left eye with a knife. His family members rushed him to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, where doctors discovered that the knife fragment was lodged in his eye and had reached into his nasal cavity.

Recognising the complexity of the case, the doctors referred him to the Government ENT Hospital in Koti on June 18.

The following day, under the leadership of hospital superintendent Dr. Anandacharya, and with the collaboration of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital superintendent Dr. Modi, as well as doctors Dr. Ravi, Dr. Umapradeep, Dr. Nikhila, Dr. Soujanya, Dr. Niharika, Dr. Swami, and nursing officer Anjali, a two-hour-long, intricate surgery was performed, a press release informed.

The medical team worked meticulously to remove the knife fragment and succeeded in saving Rajender’s life. According to the doctors, the patient’s condition is now stable.