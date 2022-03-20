Hyderabad: Doctor dies after falling in lift-shaft

Hyderabad: A doctor hailing from Madhya Pradesh died at a hotel in Banjara Hills on March 18 when he fell into a shaft of an unmanned under construction lift.

The police said that the victim was identified as 60-year-old Pankaj Kumar Jain along with his wife Asha and daughters Anupama and Roopam had arrived in Hyderabad to visit their elder daughter’s fiancé.

They were stationed at The Landmark Hotel at Banjara Hills Road number 1. The incident occurred when the family was leaving for dinner and Pankaj went missing. The doctor was found lying lifeless in the shaft of the lift in the cellar.

The police registered a case of negligence against the hotel. The victim’s family informed the police that the only entrance to the lift was from the sixth floor.

“Pankaj fell into the shaft since the lift was not locked properly,” alleged the family. The investigation is ongoing.