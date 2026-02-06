Hyderabad doctor Dr Suhail Anjum enters Indian Book of World Records

Hyderabad: Renowned neurosurgeon Dr Suhail Anjum has been recognised by the Indian Book of World Records for accomplishing a highly complex and high-risk cervical spine surgery using a technique never before applied anywhere in the world.

Officials from the Indian Book of World Records formally included Dr Anjum’s achievement in their records and presented him with a special award on February 6.

Dr Suhail Anjum is associated with Glenfield Mallareddy Brain and Heart Hospital, located on Chapel Road.

According to officials, the surgery was carried out using an innovative medical approach involving hypobaric drugs administered through a continuous thoracic subarachnoid block. This unique technique was adopted due to the risks involved with conventional anaesthesia methods.

A felicitation ceremony to honour the achievement was organised at Glenfield Hospital. Indian Book of World Records representatives Dr Pawani and Dr Vivekananda attended the event, while senior radiologist Dr MA Mateen presided over the programme. Medical Director Dr Azhar Ansari congratulated Dr Suhail Anjum on behalf of the hospital management, and Director Younus Ansari welcomed the attendees.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Suhail Anjum explained that the patient was above 65 years of age and suffered from multiple serious health issues. The patient had previously undergone bypass surgery and was also affected by kidney disease, thyroid-related problems and other complications. A tumour in the cervical spine had caused repeated episodes of paralysis in both the hands and legs.

Due to the patient’s critical condition, administering standard anaesthesia carried a significant risk to life. As a result, Dr Anjum opted for a novel surgical and anaesthesia technique, which proved successful and has now been acknowledged as a global first by the Indian Book of World Records.