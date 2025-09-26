Hyderabad doctor extorted, harassed by man on dating app

The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

26th September 2025
An image of the Grindr app

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad doctor was allegedly harassed and extorted by a man he met via gay-dating app Grindr. The incident occurred in Madhapur.

The victim, a 25-year-old doctor working at a private hospital in Hyderabad and a resident of Parvathnagar, met the accused via the dating app. The accused is a 26-year-old resident of Ayappa society.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Madhapur inspector Krishna Mohan said, “Both the persons are gay, they were chatting on the Grindr App for 15 days. The accused called the doctor to his hostel for an in-person meeting and extorted money from him.”

The inspector further said that a case of extortion has been registered under section 308(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The inspector refused to reveal the names of the accused and victim to protect their identity since both of them are gay.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to judicial remand.

