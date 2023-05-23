Hyderabad doctor gets lifetime achievement award from AIOS

Hyderabad: Padma Shri Awardee, Dr A Saibaba Goud from the city has been accorded the lifetime achievement award by the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS).

The award is given to ophthalmologists in recognition of their remarkable inputs to the field.

Dr Goud has formerly served as medical superintendent at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in addition to having thought Ophthalmology as a professor at Osmania Medical College.

Dr Goud to his credit has been awarded Dr EV Srinivasan Award, Dr P Siva Reddy International Award (this award is given once in two years to an eminent eye specialist) Dr KR Dutta Award, JS. Mahashabde Award and Dr Agarwal’s Award by AIOS.

The doctor is also the recipient of the Dr BC Roy National Award and has received awards from six Presidents of India and over 15 governors across the country.

Elaborating on the list of his success, Dr Goud has received many more awards from national and local societies including the Yudhvir Memorial Award, the Vijaya Shree Award, Rashtriya Gaurav Award, and Drishti Pradhatha.

Dr Nandini Ramesh Gandhi Memorial Award, Dr N.C. Nahatha Award and INDO-NEPAL SAARC Countries Culture Ambassador Award were also conferred to Dr Goud.