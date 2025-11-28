Hyderabad doctor narrowly escapes digital arrest scam

Hyderabad: A senior doctor recently faced a digital arrest attempt by cyber criminals in Hyderabad. The scammers pretended to be police officers.

It all began with a video call where a fraudster, impersonating a law enforcement official, falsely accused the doctor of involvement in a criminal case.

The fraudster warned the doctor from informing anyone about the situation. This isolation technique is designed to create panic and prevent victims from seeking help or verifying the claims.

Suspicion arose when the doctor suddenly stopped responding to routine communications. His alert assistant noticed the unusual behavior and informed the doctor’s family.

Recognizing the signs of a potential scam, the family immediately reached out to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau for assistance.

The local cybercrime officials resolved the situation without any financial loss. The intervention prevented the fraudsters from achieving their goal.

Authorities have advised citizens not to panic if they receive such threatening calls. It is crucial not to send any money, share OTPs, or follow instructions from unknown individuals claiming to be police or government authorities.

If anyone receives a suspicious call, they can immediately contact the helpline 1930 or file a formal complaint at the official website cybercrime.gov.in.