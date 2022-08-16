Hyderabad: Doctors’ negligence cost lives of two

Hyderabad: Doctors’ negligence cost the lives of two including a girl in the jurisdictions of two police stations at Keesara and Bachupally.

In the first incident, Nunavut Vanilla, 18 years, daughter of Bhaskar Nayak, a student of the tenth class, was admitted to a local Trinity Hospital where she was treated by Dr. Elizabeth.

After a slight improvement initially, her condition deteriorated which led to her parents admitting her to another private hospital where she died during the treatment. The parents of the girl accused Dr. Elizabeth of negligence.

In another incident that took place in the jurisdiction of Bachupally police station, Angenelo, 32 years, died. As he was suffering from a kidney ailment, he was admitted to Mamta Hospital in Bachupally where he underwent surgery. Due to the negligence of the doctors, the infection spread in his body post-surgery which led to another surgery, and the patient died in ICU last night.

The relatives of the deceased accused the hospital of negligence and filed an FIR with the police who are investigating the case.