Hyderabad doctors perform India’s first laparoscopic surgery to save woman’s kidneys

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, doctors at Preeti Urology have successfully performed India’s first-ever bilateral ureteral reconstruction using a complete laparoscopic approach.

The 9.5-hour surgery saved the kidneys of a 52-year-old woman who had developed severe complications after a hysterectomy three years ago, resulting in the complete deterioration of both her ureters.

The cause of the damage is believed to be a combination of infection or other undetermined factors, leading to recurring infections, elevated creatinine levels, and deteriorating kidney function. Initially, temporary stents were inserted to manage the condition, but the situation worsened progressively.

Upon her referral to Preeti Urology, a detailed evaluation revealed that the woman’s ureters were completely damaged along a 35 cm stretch, with only the renal pelvis (upper end near the kidneys) still intact. “This is an extremely rare scenario. Globally, only nine such cases have been treated, and never before in India,” stated Hyderabad doctor Chandramohan during a press conference.

The surgery involved a highly complex laparoscopic procedure that required an unusual number of incisions. “Typically, laparoscopic surgeries require only 3 small incisions. But in this case, due to the complexity of the procedure and the need for access from multiple angles, we made 13 keyhole incisions,” explained Dr Chandramohan.

The team of Hyderabad doctors faced the challenge of reconstructing the completely damaged and narrowed ureters. To restore normal function, they used two 35 cm segments from the patient’s small intestine to reconstruct the ureters. These were then connected from the kidneys to the bladder on both sides. The entire procedure took 9.5 hours to complete.

Following the surgery, the patient is recovering well, with her creatinine levels returning to normal and kidney function stabilising. Remarkably, she is now able to walk, showing significant improvement in her overall condition.



