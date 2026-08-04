Hyderabad: DoPT pushes BRICS action on fugitive offenders

Hyderabad: Highlighting the challenge posed by fugitive economic offenders, Secretary of the Department of Personnel Training, central government, Rachna Shah, on Tuesday, August 4, stressed the need to ensure that no jurisdiction becomes a sanctuary for those who profit from crime.

Addressing the two-day 2nd BRICS Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) Meeting, which commenced here, Shah called for stronger cooperation to trace fugitive offenders, support extradition, recover stolen assets and close loopholes enabling the cross-border movement of offenders and illicit funds.

Noting that no country is immune to the challenge of corruption, she underscored collective, coordinated and sustained international cooperation to prevent illicit financial flows, safeguard public resources and strengthen the international anti-corruption architecture.

She said the 2nd BRICS ACWG meeting comes at a time when strengthening integrity, accountability, international cooperation and innovation has become increasingly important.

Shah said BRICS must translate its shared mandate on tackling cross-border corruption into practical cooperation and tangible outcomes.

She welcomed the progress made on the BRICS Repository on Informal Cooperation for Tracing Fugitive Offenders Sought for Corruption and Supporting Extradition, according to an official release.

Also, Shah welcomed discussions on the BRICS Network of Law Enforcement Practitioners for Enhancing International Cooperation on Fugitive Offenders Sought for Corruption and Supporting Extradition among BRICS countries, and urged members to work towards concrete outcomes.

Technology-driven governance to solve corruption

Emphasising preventive vigilance and technology-driven governance, Shah said technology is an essential part of the solution to evolving corruption risks.

According to her, digital identity, electronic service delivery, digital payments and transparent procurement systems can reduce leakages, curb discretion and strengthen public scrutiny.

She highlighted the government e-Marketplace (GeM), the country’s national public procurement portal, and the Direct Benefit Transfer programme as examples of technology-driven reforms.

She also referred to faceless and paperless systems of taxation and other public processes, technology-enabled vigilance, data-driven monitoring and stronger grievance-redressal mechanisms.

Welcoming the operationalisation of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery, she noted that the standardised template for informal exchange of information, together with the directory of local points and practitioners, would facilitate quicker, more direct and more effective cooperation among law-enforcement agencies.

All the discussions to be conducted

The 2nd BRICS ACWG Meeting also includes the 2nd Meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery.

The Secretary said the side event on Ethical Governance Through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems would provide an opportunity for members to exchange experiences on vigilance practices, technology-enabled solutions and preventive oversight mechanisms.

The two-day programme includes deliberations on the BRICS Repository on Informal Cooperation for Tracing Fugitive Offenders Sought for Corruption and Supporting Extradition, the BRICS Network of Law Enforcement Practitioners, and the 2nd Meeting of the BRICS Expert Network on Asset Recovery, the release said.

The programme also includes a side event on Ethical Governance Through Innovation and Tech-Driven Systems, and a session on Emerging Risks from Financial Technology (FinTech) and Virtual Digital Assets (VDAs): Addressing their Misuse in Concealing and Laundering the Proceeds of Corruption, it added.