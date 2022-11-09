Hyderabad: Draft budget for GHMC financial year 2023-24 is Rs 6224 Cr

Hyderabad: The draft budget of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the financial year 2023-24 was placed before the Standing Committee meet held on Wednesday.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Standing Committee members and senior officers attended the meeting chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

The budget for the year 2023-24 is Rs. 6224 crores was introduced. The standing committee members will be discussin and approve the budget estimates.

The proposed budget for 2023-24 is Rs. 6224 crores while the revised budget for 2022-23 is Rs. 6475 crores. The approved budget for 2022-23 is Rs 6150 crores. The proposed revenue for the financial year 2023-24 is Rs. 3967 crores.