Telangana: Teen kidnapped, raped in Badangpet; 2 arrested

Hyderabad: A vehicle lifter and his friends allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old girl on November 5. The Meerpet police registered a case against the accused on Tuesday.

The victim said that the two men reportedly forced her onto a motorcycle before raping her in two different locations in Badangpet. The girl was sent for a medical evaluation by the police.

The girl went out to study with her friends after informing her mother that she was leaving the house. While she returned home at midnight, her mother asked her as to why she was late. The girl evaded the question and much later informed her mother about the assault on November 6. Her mother immediately informed the police.

The child on Monday morning identified the local man who had sexually assaulted her.

However, when questioned, the man insisted that he had nothing to do with the occurrence. He was not observed with the girl at the time of the offense, the police concluded after reviewing the CCTV footage. Following her mother’s intervention, the girl revised her story and named the two accused after initially having named two other people. The accused had allegedly threatened her with dire repercussions if she exposed their names.

The girl then revealed to her mother that a 21-year-old vehicle lifter and his 17-year-old accomplice from their colony were the real offenders. One of the suspects was arrested and interrogated by police. According to the police, one of the accused sexually assaulted her while the other helped him do it in an open area close to the girl’s home.