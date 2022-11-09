Telangana: SIT team headed by CV Anand to probe TRS MLA poaching case

Hyderabad: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) be headed by city Commissioner CV Anand along with six other officers will probe the alleged attempt by BJP linked brokers to poach TRS MLAs in Telangana. The team has been constituted by the Director General of Police (DGP).

Ahead of the November 3 by-poll for the Munugode assembly constituency, the Cyberabad police, on October 26, arrested three individuals from a farmhouse who had allegedly travelled to Hyderabad to induce four TRS MLAs (including Rohit Reddy) to join the saffron party in exchange for Rs 100 crore.

Ramachandra Bharati aka Satish Sharma, a priest from Faridabad in Haryana, Simhayaji, of Srimanatha Raja Peetham in Tirupati and Nandakumar a resident of Hyderabad were arrested.

The SIT in question was set up after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA from Tandur, Rohit Reddy submitted a written complaint at the Moinabad police station on Wednesday.

IPS officer Rema Rajeshwari, DCP crimes officer Kalmeshwar Shingenavar, DCP Shamshabad Jagadishwar Reddy, SP Narayanpet N Venkateshwarulu, ACP B Gangadhar, Moinabad station house officer (SHO) Laxmi Reddy will be part of the SIT.

Based on the complaint given by Rohit Reddy, a case has been booked under Sections 120-B (Criminal conspiracy), 171-B (Bribery) read with 171-E (Punishment for bribery). Section 506 (Criminal intimidation) read with Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.