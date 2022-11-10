Hyderabad: Draft electoral rolls published; Voters asked to verify their names

Hyderabad: The electoral registration officers of 15 assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district on Wednesday published the draft electoral rolls.

The voters can verify their names at their respective polling stations, electoral registration officer’s office, voter helpline app, NVSP portal, or CEO’s website.

Chief public relations officer, GHMC Office of the District Election Officer, Hyderabad said that voters can verify their names and submit their claims and objections, if any, to the concerned electoral registration officers from November 9 to December 8.

Meanwhile, the chief electoral officer of Telangana along with the district election officer, Hyderabad District & Commissioner, GHMC conducted state-level SVEEP activities at Andhra Mahila Sabha College at Osmania University and conducted a walkathon for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy.

How voters can verify their names online?

Voters can verify their names online by visiting the CEO Telangana’s website.