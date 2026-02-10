Hyderabad: DRI arrests wildlife traffickers, seizes tiger nails, canine teeth

The tiger is a protected species, listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Published: 10th February 2026 12:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, on specific information, conducted an operation on Monday, February 9, and arrested two wildlife traffickers.

The DRI seized tiger nails and canine teeth, which the traffickers were attempting to sell in the grey market.

During questioning, one of the suspects produced a transparent zip-lock pouch from his backpack, which on examination was found to contain seven nails and three canine teeth, appearing to be parts of a tiger (Panthera tigris).

The tiger (Panthera tigris) is a protected species, listed in Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended, and possession or trade of its parts is a punishable offence under the said Act.

The wildlife articles, such as seven nails and three canine teeth, along with the packing material and bag used for concealment, were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The two traffickers, along with the recovered articles, the packing material, the backpack, and the mobile phones used by them, were handed over to the State Forest officials, Telangana, for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

