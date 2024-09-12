Hyderabad: DRI seizes 3.9 KG foreign gold, two arrested

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th September 2024 9:37 pm IST
India now makes rupee payment for gold imports from UAE
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday, September 12, seized 3982 grams of smuggled foreign gold valued at Rs 2.94 crore and held the two people who were in possession of the concealed gold.

DRI officers apprehended the Calgary White colour TATA Nexon car in the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday and seized huge quantity of gold.

Investigation revealed that the smuggled gold was ingeniously concealed in two specially made cavities. One secret cavity was on the left side of the driver seat below the dashboard and the other was on the frame of the trunk behind the car.

The Foreign origin gold has been seized and the two persons travelling in the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs, Act, 1962 and investigation is under progress.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 12th September 2024 9:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button