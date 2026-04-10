Hyderabad drive detects Rs 4.94 lakh tax and transport violations

As many as 18 cases were booked under the MVI Act during the campaign, with fines imposed on offenders worth Rs 2,09,900.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 3:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: Several cases of transport, mining, and GST violations were detected during a route check conducted near the Nagole RTA Office in Vanasthalipuram and the surrounding areas on April 9, with authorities levying penalties and taxes totalling Rs 4,94,957.

As many as 18 cases were booked under the MVI Act during the campaign, with fines imposed on offenders worth Rs 2,09,900. Similarly, three cases were booked under the Mining Act with penalties of Rs 62,817, while three more cases under the GST Act resulted in the detection of Rs 2,22,240.

Sources informed that several vehicles were seized in connection with cases of overloading, non-payment of transport tax, and movement without proper e-way bills under GST rules.

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Details of violations discovered during the checks

Some of the vehicles were found to be operating in violation of rules related to overloading or unpaid taxes. On the other hand, the GST team found cases of transportation of goods without an e-way bill.

The total tax and penalties levied during the drive stood at Rs 4,94,957.

The authorities stated that such enforcement drives will be carried out throughout the city to prevent people from evading taxes. The officials advised all transporters and motorists to comply with the relevant laws to avoid legal action and confiscation of their means of transport.

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Citizens can contact the free helpline 14432 for any queries.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th April 2026 3:43 pm IST

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