Hyderabad: Driver recounts night of terror after cow vigilante attack

Driver Sheikh Rasool said stones were thrown at the container and the occupants were injured after vigilantes falsely suspected cattle transportation in Hyderabad.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th May 2026 9:48 am IST
Crowd gathered around a container truck carrying cardboard outside the DCP Golconda Zone office in Hyderabad following stone pelting at Gudimalkapur.
Crowd gathers outside the DCP Golconda Zone office in Hyderabad after stone pelting at Gudimalkapur over a cattle transport rumour.

Hyderabad: The driver of the container attacked by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes in Hyderabad’s Gudimalkapur on the night of May 16 said that the mob refused to believe the vehicle was carrying plywood and not cattle, and assaulted them despite repeated clarifications.

Speaking to HN10 News, the driver, Sheikh Rasool, said the container had come from Beed in Maharashtra and was transporting plywood from Chennai when it was stopped around 11:45 pm.

Damage to vehicle, injuries to driver

“They threw stones, damaged the vehicle, and caused me injuries. Who will do justice for us?” Rasool said.

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According to him, around 20 to 30 people surrounded the vehicle on suspicion of cattle transportation. Despite being told several times that the container was carrying plywood and not animals, the group allegedly attacked the vehicle en route, pelted stones, and injured those inside.

Rasool said the police later shifted the vehicle to the police station, where it remained until nearly 5 am. He also thanked AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain for intervening during the tense situation.

“MLA Majid Hussain helped us a lot that night. He sat inside the lorry with us for nearly half an hour,” he said.

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Stone pelting over rumours of cattle transportation

Tension prevailed in Gudimalkapur late Saturday night after two groups clashed following rumours of cattle transportation. The incident began when vigilantes intercepted the container, which was later found to be carrying plywood and cardboard material.

After the vehicle was attacked, locals gathered at the spot and retaliated, leading to stone pelting between the groups.

Police rushed to the area and tried to disperse the crowd. At least two policemen sustained injuries in the violence, while several passersby were also hurt. Multiple vehicles were damaged in the incident, prompting senior police officials to deploy additional forces and intensify patrolling in the area.

Visuals from the spot showed MLA Majid Hussain speaking to locals and questioning the police response.

Criticising the handling of the situation, the MLA said the people transporting plywood were attacked even after locals informed police about the contents of the vehicle.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 18th May 2026 9:48 am IST

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