Hyderabad drug dealer killed on suspicion of being police informer

Hyderabad: A drug dealer was stabbed to death by his friends in Upperpally under Rajendranagar police limits on Thursday. September 24.

The victim was identified as Nazeer Ahmed, a resident of Happy Homes Colony. He was previously booked for drug peddling along with his friends, identified as Ilyas and Shoaib. According to reports, the accused suspected that Ahmed was a police informer.

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Police said that Waseem and his friends met under Pillar No. 185 of the PVNR Expressway and an argument ensued, which ended fatally.

Waseem’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

The Rajendranagar Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.