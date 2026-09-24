Hyderabad drug dealer killed on suspicion of being police informer

The victim was identified as Nazeer Ahmed, a resident of Happy Homes Colony. He was previously booked for drug peddling along with his friends.

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Victim Nazeer Ahmed
Nazeer Ahmed

Hyderabad: A drug dealer was stabbed to death by his friends in Upperpally under Rajendranagar police limits on Thursday. September 24.

The victim was identified as Nazeer Ahmed, a resident of Happy Homes Colony. He was previously booked for drug peddling along with his friends, identified as Ilyas and Shoaib. According to reports, the accused suspected that Ahmed was a police informer.

Police said that Waseem and his friends met under Pillar No. 185 of the PVNR Expressway and an argument ensued, which ended fatally.

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Waseem’s body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

The Rajendranagar Police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation.

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