Woman found dead in Hyderabad OYO hotel, boyfriend on the run

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old private employee reportedly died in an OYO hotel room in Madhapur, where she had allegedly checked in with her boyfriend.

The deceased and her boyfriend, Srinivasa Ravi Teja, are both natives of Visakhapatnam. They had checked into an OYO room at Siddiqui Nagar, Madhapur, on Monday, September 21.

She was later found unconscious by Ravi Teja and the hotel staff, who rushed her to Apollo Hospital in Kothaguda, where she was declared dead by doctors.

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Afterwards, Ravi Teja fled from the hospital and switched off his mobile phone, police said.

Upon examination, small injuries were noticed on the face of the deceased. A CLUES Team visited the hotel room, and the scene was secured for the collection of evidence.

Special teams have been deployed to apprehend Ravi Teja. Further investigation is underway.