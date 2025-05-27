Hyderabad: Drug peddler arrested, cocaine seized in Begumpet

Case has been registered against him at Balanagar Prohibition and Excise Station.

Published: 27th May 2025 2:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department officials arrested one person at Begumpet and seized 19.36 grams of cocaine and 6.7 grams of OG Kush from him.

Acting on a tip-off, the team caught Karan Parmar, who during interrogation revealed he had bought the contraband from a man named Santosh Ghandav, also known as Ramky.

The officials are now working to identify the persons to whom Karan was supplying the drugs.

A case has been registered against Karan at the Balanagar Prohibition and Excise Station.

