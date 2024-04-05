Hyderabad: Drug peddler caught with Rs 2.25 lakh worth of MDMA

Hyderabad: Cyberabad SOT Madhapur Team and Rajendranagar police jointly nabbed a drug peddler with MDMA drug worth Rs 2.25 lakhs from him on Friday, April 5.

Acting on reliable information, the joint team nabbed the drug peddler Phodila Jai Chand at P&T Colony of Sun City under Rajendra Nagar police station and seized 15 grams of MDMA worth Rs. 2.25 lakh from him.

D Srinivas, DCP Special Operations Team, said that Chand is an educated young man from a good farming family in the Guntur district. He studied BCA Computers at JKCC, Guntur and also worked as an Ola driver in 2021.

“In 2022 he joined Wipro as a non-IT job with a Rs 1.8 lakh package per annum. He quit his job in 2023 thinking that the income was not enough to live a luxurious life and started a drug business to earn more money in a short period,” said D Srinivas.

A few months ago, he went to Bangalore and collected 2 grams of MDMA from Sohan alias Sridhar, came to Hyderabad and consumed it himself.

Again, on March 26, Jai Chand went to Bangalore purchased 20 grams of MDMA from Sridhar and returned to Hyderabad the next day. All these days, he consumed 5 grams of MDMA himself and tried to sell the remaining 15 grams of MDMA to customers.