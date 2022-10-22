Hyderabad: Drug peddler held in Golconda; phone, cash seized

He frequently visited Hyderabad city and supplied MDMA to customers at a price of Rs. 15,000 per gram.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd October 2022 7:10 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) in coordination with the Golconda police held a person for possessing drugs.

The accused was identified as 27-year-old Mohammed Alim Khan. The police seized 30 grams of MDMA along with a phone and cash worth Rs 3000. Alim is a native of Uttar Pradesh, living in Mumbai’s Panvel for the last four years, where he developed contacts with drug dealers.

He purchased psychotropic drugs from dealers and supplied them to consumers in Mumbai and Hyderabad. He frequently visited Hyderabad and supplied MDMA to customers at a price of Rs. 15,000 per gram. The accused was arrested when he came to Hyderabad and tried to sell drugs to consumers in Ramdevguda.

