Hyderabad: Two-yr-old dies during treatment; relatives allege negligence

Hyderabad: In a case reported from Bahadurpura on Saturday, a 2-year-old boy died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim identified as Mohammed Hussain died while undergoing an operation for hernia. Relatives of the boy alleged that he died due to an overdose of anesthesia. In a video shared on social media, a relative can be heard alleging negligence.

The man in the video said, ” The boy came to the hospital and was playful, he was taken into the operation theater and we waited for two hours. We saw the nurses rushing in and out of the operation theater.”

“Upon suspicion, we barged into the operation theater when the doctors told us that the boy has died,” Hussain’s grandfather said. The relatives then ransacked the operation theater, after which the police intervened.

The man further said that his daughter is a resident of Jadcherla and has three daughters and Hussain was the only boy. He further alleged that the boy died due to an overdose of anaesthesia. He demanded that the hospital be shut down. Further details on the case are awaited.