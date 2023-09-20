Hyderabad: Drugs case accused jumps to death from criminal court building

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old man accused in a drug case on Wednesday, September 20, jumped to death from the third floor of Hyderabad Metropolitan Criminal Court at Nampally.

He was released on bail from Chanchalguda Central Prison three weeks ago.

The accused Saleemuddin, a Rapido driver by profession, was arrested by the Banjara Hills police in 2022, while his associate Mohammed Sohail from Hussainialam is still absconding.

The police have filed a charge sheet against him before the First Additional Metropolitan sessions judge at Nampally Metropolitan Court. The police said that, though the trial in the case has commenced, he did not appear before the court.

On Wednesday afternoon, the accused came to the court and went to the third floor where he met his counsel Shabana Munawar. After meeting her, Saleemuddin jumped from the building.

The security staff at the court shifted the accused to the Osmania General Hospital and while undergoing treatment he succumbed to the grievous injuries. “It appears that Mohammed Saleemuddin was depressed and this might be the reason behind the suicide,” said Nampally Inspector Begari Abhilash.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.