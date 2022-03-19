Hyderabad: Drugs racket busted in Malkajgiri, 16 grams of Heroin seized

Hyderabad: Malkajgiri police on Friday busted a drugs racket and have arrested 4 people. 16 grams of Heroin were seized.

On receiving the information, Rachakonda police busted 4 people attempting to bring in heroin from West Bengal. Of the 4 arrested, 3 individuals were customers of the fourth person, who was the supplier.

The supplier further identified 3 other people hailing from West Bengal as the source of the drugs. These three sources are absconding.

The source, identified as Akhtar Uzzaman, would buy heroin from sources in West Bengal and sell it in Hyderabad at Rs 5000 or Rs 6000 per gram.

Police stated that efforts are in progress to identify and locate the sources.