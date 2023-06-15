Hyderabad: Drugs worth Rs 1.64 cr seized by Secunderabad RPF in 2023

Hyderabad: Under ‘Operation Narcos’, Rs 1.64 crore worth of drugs were seized by officers of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad division so far.

‘Operation Narcos’ was launched by the RPF to curb the supply of narcotics via trains and place restrictions on illegal business.

The operation is empowered to conduct search, seizure and nab drug traffickers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since April 2019.

On Wednesday, RPF Vikarabad in a joint operation with the Government Railway Protection (GRP), Vikarabad prohibition and excise sleuths seized drugs worth Rs 45.6 lakh and arrested two people travelling in Konark Express.

So far, RPF Secunderabad officials have seized drugs worth Rs 1.64 crore in eight incidents and arrested nine people. An increase of 90.69 percent in the seizure value of narcotic products has been reported, in comparison to the corresponding month in 2022.

The team recovered banned products worth Rs 7.84 crore in 35 incidents while they arrested 41 people for smuggling in 2022.

After lauding the efforts made by the team, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Secunderabad, Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee said that the accused were handed over to the concerned law enforcement agencies.