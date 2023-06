Hyderabad: 22 MMTS trains cancelled

Hyderabad: The commuters in Hyderabad are likely to face inconvenience as 22 MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) trains face cancellations. As Secunderabad and Sanatnagar Stations are currently undergoing maintenance works, there will be a temporary suspension of these train services.

The cancellation period extends from June 14 to June 17. The following 22 MMTS trains are cancelled:

Train No. 47129 Lingampalli-Hyderabad Train No. 47132 Lingampalli-Hyderabad Train No. 47133 Lingampalli-Hyderabad Train No. 47135 Lingampalli-Hyderabad Train No. 47136 Lingampalli-Hyderabad Train No. 47105 Hyderabad-Lingampalli Train No. 47108 Hyderabad-Lingampalli Train No. 47109 Hyderabad-Lingampalli Train No. 47110 Hyderabad-Lingampalli Train No. 47112 Hyderabad-Lingampalli

These trains are cancelled on June 14 and 15.

Train No. 47165 Umdanagar-Lingampalli Train No. 47189 Lingampalli-Falaknuma Train No. 47178 Lingampalli-Umdanagar Train No. 47214 Umdanagar-Lingampalli Train No. 47177 Pamachandrapuram-Falaknuma Train No. 47156 Falaknuma-Lingampalli Train No. 47179 Lingampalli-Falaknuma Train No. 47158 Falaknuma-Lingampalli Train No. 47211 Umdanagar-Lingampalli Train No. 47212 Lingampalli-Umdanagar Train No. 47157 Umdanagar-Lingampalli Train No. 47181 Lingampalli-Umdanagar

These trains are cancelled on June 14, 15, 16, and 17.

The cancellation of these MMTS train services can create significant challenges for passengers as they need to explore alternative transportation options.