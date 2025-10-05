Hyderabad: Drunk man climbs electric pole over financial dispute

Venu had come to the police station to register a complaint against his neighbours who owed him Rs 1,500.

Photo of Saleha Fatima Saleha Fatima|   Edited by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th October 2025 7:34 pm IST
Man climbs electric pole over financial dispute in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunk man created a ruckus outside the Mailravdevpally police station by climbing on top of an electric pole on Sunday, October 5 and hurling abuses at people who owed him money.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mailravdevpally police informed that the man, identified as Venu, had come to the station to register a complaint against his neighbours who owed him Rs 1,500. However, since he was drunk, they did not take his complaint and asked him to wait for a while.

In the meantime, his neighbours, a man named Mahinder and his wife, also showed up at the police station and asked to register a complaint against Venu, alleging that the latter had hit his wife.

“Seeing this, Venu left the police station to drink again. He showed up a while later and climbed up the pole, hurling abuses at the couple,” stated Mailravdevpally police.

Videos of the incident have surfaced online where a huge crowd can be seen filming the man while two people try to bring him down.

The police have registered two cases after hearing both parties.

