Hyderabad: Drunk man climbs electric pole over financial dispute

Hyderabad: A drunk man created a ruckus outside the Mailravdevpally police station by climbing on top of an electric pole on Sunday, October 5 and hurling abuses at people who owed him money.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mailravdevpally police informed that the man, identified as Venu, had come to the station to register a complaint against his neighbours who owed him Rs 1,500. However, since he was drunk, they did not take his complaint and asked him to wait for a while.

In the meantime, his neighbours, a man named Mahinder and his wife, also showed up at the police station and asked to register a complaint against Venu, alleging that the latter had hit his wife.

“Seeing this, Venu left the police station to drink again. He showed up a while later and climbed up the pole, hurling abuses at the couple,” stated Mailravdevpally police.

Videos of the incident have surfaced online where a huge crowd can be seen filming the man while two people try to bring him down.

The police have registered two cases after hearing both parties.