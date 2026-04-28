Hyderabad: Dry grass kept for Bakrid catches fire in Shaheen Nagar

Hyderabad: A heap of dry grass kept in preparation for Bakr Eid caught fire near Qureshi’s Medlife Maternity and General Hospital in Shaheen Nagar on Tuesday, April 28. No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.

Officials from the Chandrayangutta fire station responded to the incident and quickly doused the fire. Officials suspect that the fire was either triggered by the electrical wires overhead or due to someone carelessly leaving a lit cigarette.

The fire was doused but thick smoke remained on the street, posing a risk to commuters and prompting officials to divert traffic away from the site.

A heap of dry grass kept in preparation for Bakr Eid caught fire near Qureshi's Medlife Maternity and General Hospital in Shaheen Nagar on Tuesday, April 28. No casualties or injuries were reported from the incident.



Officials from the Chandrayangutta fire station responded to… pic.twitter.com/W8TJ2FLgaN — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 28, 2026

This is the second fire accident reported today. At around 3 pm, a massive fire had broken out at a sofa manufacturing unit in Kishanbagh. The cause of the fire and the estimated loss are yet to be ascertained, officials said.