Hyderabad: Dug-up Joshi Wadi road left unrepaired for days

Hyderabad: Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians on the Joshi Wadi, Shahinayathgunj stretch are facing severe inconvenience after the road, dug up for pipeline-laying works, was left without proper restoration. Though the pipeline work is complete, authorities are yet to carry out road patching, leaving the stretch hazardous.

Intermittent rains over the past few days have turned the dug-up portions slushy and uneven, making commuting difficult. Large stones, broken bricks and loose gravel are scattered across the road, increasing the risk of accidents, particularly for two-wheeler riders.

Residents said the condition has worsened as rainwater has washed away the temporary filling material, exposing the uneven surface underneath. They alleged that despite the pipeline work being completed several days ago, no effort has been made to restore the road.

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“We understand that civic works are necessary, but once the pipeline is laid, the road should be repaired immediately. Every day, motorists are forced to navigate through loose stones and potholes, which is dangerous,” said Mahesh Kothari, a local resident.

Another resident, Pravin Shah, said the stretch has become especially risky during the evening and night hours. “Rainwater hides the uneven surface, and two-wheeler riders are finding it difficult to avoid the stones and bricks lying on the road. An accident can happen at any time,” he said.

Rakesh Patel, another resident, said pedestrians, schoolchildren and elderly people are also struggling to use the road. “The authorities should not wait for a mishap to occur. The road must be patched without delay to ensure the safety of commuters,” he said.

Residents have urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to clear the debris immediately and carry out permanent road restoration to prevent accidents and restore smooth traffic movement on the busy stretch.